Joe Biden Wears Mask After Declaring Most Americans ‘Mask Free’ During State of the Union

President Joe Biden wore a mask during his visit to Superior, Wisconsin on Wednesday, despite proclaiming during his State of the Union address Tuesday night that most Americans “can now go mask-free.”

The president arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday night without a mask, spending time shaking hands, hugging, and backslapping members of Congress before and after his remarks.

During his speech, he celebrated the revised mask guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control last week.

“Under the new guidelines, most Americans in most of the country can now go mask-free,” Biden boasted.

But the president appeared in Wisconsin wearing a mask, a decision likely made due to the CDC’s guidelines for Douglas County, where the community spread of the disease is reported to be high.

The CDC’s COVID-19 County check shows the CDC still recommends people in Douglas County, where Superior is located, wear masks indoors in public.

A local union worker present for the event wore a mask and even kept it on during his introduction of the president.

First lady Jill Biden also wore a mask but did not put it back on immediately after delivering her opening remarks.

The president also left the stage after his speech and greeted several individuals who were wearing masks before remembering to put his own mask back on.