Russia Says Ready to Resume Ukraine Talks as Invasion Continues

A Russian delegation is prepared to resume talks with Ukrainian officials about the war in Ukraine within hours, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters Wednesday.

AP reports Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the disclosure to reporters, saying the timeline has been set “in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.”

“First we can try to predict whether Ukrainian negotiators will show up or not. Let’s hope this happens. Our (negotiators) will be there and ready,” Peskov added.

The site of the proposed talks has not been revealed.

There was no immediate word from Ukrainian authorities about their response to the proposal, however Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before more talks could take place on Russia’s invasion of his country.

The possibility of talks came as the conflict entered its seventh day and videos circulated online of an apparent attack on the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. It shows a building with its roof blown off and its top floor on fire.

Pieces of the five-story building are strewn across adjacent streets.

The first round of talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war were held near the Belarus-Ukraine border last Sunday, as Breitbart News reported.

They produced no breakthrough between the warring neighbors, though the two sides agreed to meet again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to force him into concessions by continuing to press its bloody invasion of his country.

