Russia Says Ready to Resume Ukraine Talks as Invasion Continues

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - Police officers remove the body of a passerby killed in yesterday's airstrike that hit Kyiv's main television tower in Kyiv on March 2, 2022. - An apparent Russian airstrike hit Kyiv's main television tower in the heart of the Ukrainian capital on March …
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

A Russian delegation is prepared to resume talks with Ukrainian officials about the war in Ukraine within hours, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters Wednesday.

AP reports Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the disclosure to reporters, saying the timeline has been set “in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.”

“First we can try to predict whether Ukrainian negotiators will show up or not. Let’s hope this happens. Our (negotiators) will be there and ready,” Peskov added.

The site of the proposed talks has not been revealed.

A girl from Ukraine holds a dog as she arrives with another woman to the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the invasion began. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

There was no immediate word from Ukrainian authorities about their response to the proposal, however Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before more talks could take place on Russia’s invasion of his country.

The possibility of talks came as the conflict entered its seventh day and videos circulated online of an apparent attack on the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. It shows a building with its roof blown off and its top floor on fire.

Pieces of the five-story building are strewn across adjacent streets.

The scene of a fire at the Economy Department building of Karazin Kharkiv National University, allegedly hit during recent shelling by Russia, on March 2, 2022. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters work to contain a fire in the complex of buildings housing the Kharkiv regional SBU security service and the regional police, allegedly hit during recent shelling by Russia, in Kharkiv on March 2, 2022. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

The first round of talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war were held near the Belarus-Ukraine border last Sunday, as Breitbart News reported.

They produced no breakthrough between the warring neighbors, though the two sides agreed to meet again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to force him into concessions by continuing to press its bloody invasion of his country.

