Exclusive — Moms for America’s Kimberly Fletcher: CRT Teaches Children to ‘Hate Their Country’

Moms for America president and founder Kimberly Fletcher warned that the dangers of Critical Race Theory (CRT) expand far beyond race, as the Marxist ideology teaches children to hate their country and aims to disconnect children from their parents.

Speaking to Breitbart News at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, Fletcher spoke about the dangers of CRT and the impact it is designed to have on children. This is why, she explained, her organization joined the People’s Convoy, debuting their own Moms for America truck.

“The whole reason we’re doing our truck is because of the mandate. It’s not even just the mask or vaccine, it’s what’s happening in our classrooms — this draconian mentality from the White House to the school board, and we’ve been facing this in our communities for several years, but now moms are starting to realize,” Fletcher said.

“As I’ve said for the last 16 years, the moment moms find out what’s going on in the classroom behind closed doors, there’s going to be a national revolt, and that’s what’s happening,” she said.

“And the message of our truck is, they are our kids. These are our freedoms. You serve us, we don’t serve you, and that’s a message that resonates with the American people,” Fletcher continued, explaining the dangers of CRT, which leftists are pushing in schools.

“This whole thing about CRT, is people need to understand exactly what it is that we’re dealing with because Critical Race Theory isn’t about race. Critical Race Theory is part of ‘social emotional learning’ that teacher unions are pushing and the whole idea is to teach children to hate their country, hate their neighbors, hate themselves, and be disconnected from their parents,” she said, explaining it goes far beyond race relations. Rather, CRT is “creating race problems” by attempting to divide children. It also includes the LGBT movement as well as the transgender agenda.

“Everything that parents would repel is being pushed from kindergarten to 12th grade, and parents don’t like it. And so that’s why they started going to the school boards, and then they get called domestic terrorists, and so we’re like no,” she said.

“So this truck that’s going across the country is a clear message that again these are our kids, we will come to the school board meetings, we will protect and defend our children. And if that makes us domestic terrorists, well then, we have an awful lot of founding fathers who were domestic terrorists,” she quipped.

She also spoke about President Biden’s job performance, describing him as more of a puppet than an actual leader. She also blasted the left’s attempts to divide the country.

“As a military wife I can tell you, I know rule number one of conquering a people,” she said. “You divide them first.”