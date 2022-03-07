Fifty-six percent of Americans blame President Joe Biden’s deadly Afghanistan evacuation for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which many fear could devolve into the use of nuclear weapons, a Monday I&I/TIPP Poll revealed.

Of the 56 percent who believe Putin’s invasion is linked to Biden’s deadly Afghanistan evacuation, 30 percent of respondents say they “strongly” agree and 26 percent say they “somewhat” agree with the causation. Just 32 percent disagree.

Additionally, 78 percent of respondents agree with the statement that “the situation in Ukraine will develop into a larger regional conflict that could lead to the U.S. military getting involved.” Just 14 percent opposed the statement. Those who are “unsure” accounted for 9 percent of respondents.

More than 70 percent of Republicans, Democrats, and independents all agree America’s political elites may deploy middle-class Americans to defend Ukrainian borders.

When respondents were asked whether Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, 56 percent said it was “likely” he would; of those, twenty-one percent said it was “very likely,” while 35 percent said “somewhat likely.” Thirty-one percent said “not likely” at all.

The poll comes after Biden’s evacuation of Afghanistan in 2021, which stranded Americans behind enemy lines and got 13 U.S. troops killed. Biden said his chaotic retreat from Afghanistan was intended to end the 20-year conflict there. But it seems the evacuation has only emboldened Putin, who is taking advantage of Biden’s war on American energy independence.

As a result, the price of gas per gallon has reached more than $4.00 amid inflationary pressures.

The poll was conducted online March 2-4 with 1,318 adult respondents. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø