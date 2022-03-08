Lauren Boebert: Let’s Delete ATF Records the Way Hillary Allegedly Deleted Emails

AWR Hawkins

On Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) voiced her support for the fight against an ATF gun registry, describing anti-registry legislation as “BleachBit” which will erase ATF files the way Hillary Clinton allegedly erased her emails.

Earlier in the day, Breitbart News reported that Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) was introducing the NO REGISTRY Rights ACT to require the ATF to destroy its accumulated records on gun sales / transfers.

Cloud’s legislation also directs retiring Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) to destroy their sales / transfer records so they do not fall into the hands of the ATF.

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) speaks at a press conference, alongside members of the Second Amendment Caucus, outside the U.S. Capitol Building on March 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. The caucus held the news conference to talk about their support for Cloud’s gun rights legislation, the “No REGISTRY Rights Act” which if passed would make it illegal to track gun ownership. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)\

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) speaks at a press conference, alongside members of the Second Amendment Caucus, outside the U.S. Capitol Building on March 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Second Amendment Caucus, led by chairman Thomas Massie (R-KY) and co-chair Boebert, endorsed Cloud’s legislation.

Moreover, Boebert spoke to reporters about the legislation, saying, “Today, the ATF has a record of nearly one billion records on transactions [from FFLs.] The federal government does not need to know if or when my granny purchased a gun, dating back to the 1970s, and yet they are keeping that information.”

She added, “[The NO REGISTRY Rights Act] would act like BleachBit, something that Hillary Clinton made famous, and would require that these records be deleted.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.