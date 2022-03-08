On Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) voiced her support for the fight against an ATF gun registry, describing anti-registry legislation as “BleachBit” which will erase ATF files the way Hillary Clinton allegedly erased her emails.

Earlier in the day, Breitbart News reported that Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) was introducing the NO REGISTRY Rights ACT to require the ATF to destroy its accumulated records on gun sales / transfers.

Cloud’s legislation also directs retiring Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) to destroy their sales / transfer records so they do not fall into the hands of the ATF.

The Second Amendment Caucus, led by chairman Thomas Massie (R-KY) and co-chair Boebert, endorsed Cloud’s legislation.

Moreover, Boebert spoke to reporters about the legislation, saying, “Today, the ATF has a record of nearly one billion records on transactions [from FFLs.] The federal government does not need to know if or when my granny purchased a gun, dating back to the 1970s, and yet they are keeping that information.”

She added, “[The NO REGISTRY Rights Act] would act like BleachBit, something that Hillary Clinton made famous, and would require that these records be deleted.”

