Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) is introducing legislation to require the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to erase all firearm transaction data it has accumulated.

Cloud’s aim is to prevent the ATF from developing a de facto gun registry on Americans.

On February 1, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a report claiming the ATF had stockpiled over 900 million records related to firearm purchases/transfers.

The report, published by the Washington Free Beacon, claimed, “The ATF disclosed to lawmakers that it manages a database of 920,664,765 firearm purchase records, including both digital and hard copy versions of these transactions.”

Rep. Cloud is now introducing the NO REGISTRY Rights Act to stop the ATF from accumulating records and to require the agency to destroy records it has already acquired.

Cloud’s bill would also require retiring Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) to destroy their transaction information, ensuring that the ATF cannot get it.

Cloud’s office told Breitbart News the NO REGISTRY Rights ACT is endorsed by the House Second Amendment Caucus led by Chairman Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Co-Chair Lauren Boebert (R-CO), noting that Cloud’s bill “is the first piece of legislation they’ve pushed as a caucus.”

