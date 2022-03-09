GOP Reps: Primary Republicans Who Won’t Oppose Gun Registry

On Tuesday Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-TX), Chip Roy (R-TX), Michael Cloud (R-TX), and others called on voters to primary Republicans who refuse to take a stand against the ATF’s de facto gun registry.

Breitbart News reported on Rep. Cloud’s NO REGISTRY Rights Act on Tuesday. The act is designed to force the ATF to delete all the records it has accumulated on firearm sales/transfers.

Cloud’s goal is undo the ATF’s de facto gun registry.

Cloud’s efforts are supported by Boebert and Roy, as well as Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Bob Good (R-VA).

During a press conference about opposing the ATF registry efforts, Breitbart’s Matt Perdie asked the GOP representatives about Republicans who are not taking a stand against the registry.

Perdie asked, “I think there are a lot of American conservatives out there who would like to know why there are Republicans who have weak knees with a bill like this, that would keep a firearms registry from happening in the federal government. What incentives to do these Republicans have?”

Good responded by calling on voters to primary every Republican who refuses to oppose the registry.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.