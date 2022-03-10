Nolte: Joe Biden Says Two Black Texas Reps ‘Look Like … They Could and Did Play Ball’

On Tuesday, His Fraudulency Joe Biden stood before two black Texas congressman and said the “two of them look like they really could and did play ball.” Of a third congressman, he said, “And the other one looks like he could bomb you.”

Here are the full remarks:

Jake, you’re a fighter pilot. You get this stuff. I mean, you know what I mean. You can smile, Jake. It’s okay (Laughter) It’s okay. Jake’s a Republican, but I like the hell out of him. He’s got — no, I’m serious. This guy is the real deal. The three congressmen you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball and the other one looks like he can bomb you.

The “bomb you” comment makes sense within the context of Ellzey’s service in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

There were only three members of Congress Biden could be referring to with this statement. One, of course, was Ellzey. The other two, Democrat Reps. Marc Veasey and Colin Allred are both black. Of them, Biden said: “two of them look like they really could and did play ball.”

Joe Biden’s history of naked racism and the use of demeaning racial stereotypes is long and infamous. And the corporate media’s history of covering up Joe Biden’s use of naked racism and demeaning stereotypes is equally long and infamous.

As of now, only New Media has called attention to the president’s remarks from Tuesday. Thus far, the racially-obsessed corporate media are giving him a pass. There’s a shocker.

The fake media spent five years fabricating stories to smear former President Donald Trump as racist. But as I wrote in 2019, no one has to lie to prove Biden’s a racist. No one has to misquote him or take him out of context.

There might be an innocent explanation for Biden’s remarks on Tuesday, but based on his long, racist history, he does not deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Obviously, these comments were off-script, were not loaded in the teleprompter that helps the enfeebled Biden stay on track. But look at what he says the moment he goes off scrip. He sees a couple of black guys and says they “look like they really could and did play ball.”

And the fake media give him a pass.

