Former New York Democrat Rep. Max Rose, unseated by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) in 2020, trashed the program he’s a part of from the Democrats’ campaign arm that wants to help him reclaim his old seat.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced that Rose, along with other “top-tier candidates,” would be a part of the initial roster for its “Red to Blue” program, which aims to provide a helping hand in getting them elected in tough races. The Democrats are trying to hold onto their razor-thin majority in the midterms as the Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to win the House majority.

However, following the DCCC’s announcement, a clip emerged of Rose trashing the committee and programs just like the one he is now a part of.

“Now, when it comes to national Democrats, they’re not going to win this race either. They can only lose it. Time and again, they come into this race with their high-powered consultants and absolutely no knowledge of what’s going on,” Rose said of the committee trying to come in and “help” run his race.

“They run a cookie-cutter race, and it fails time and again. I have said over and over again that any type of DCCC Red to Blue designation and three dollars will get you on the subway – nothing more,” he added.

Watch:

Since Rose announced his comeback candidacy tour kicking off his congressional campaign in December, the former congressman has been in trouble. Last month, during an online forum, Rose was caught on video claiming that the United States is the “Saudi Arabia of white supremacist ideology.”

“At this point, the United States of America is the Saudi Arabia of white supremacist ideology,” Rose said in the video of a forum on antisemitism and domestic terror apparently put on by the American Jewish Congress.

“As Saudi Arabia exports Wahabism and other dangerous strains of jihadist terrorist ideology… the United States of America right now is exporting the antisemitic, white supremacist ideologies that are being taken up by organizations throughout the world,” Rose continued.

Watch:

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.