Donald Trump: We Must Make ‘Every Executive Branch Employee Fireable’ by POTUS

Every executive branch employee should be “fireable” by the President of the United States in order to bring the deep state to heel, former President Donald Trump said during Saturday’s “Save America Rally” in Florence, South Carolina.

“We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable — fireable — by the President of the United States,” Trump declared during the rally. “The deep state must and will be brought to heel”:

BREAKING: Trump calls to make *every* executive branch employee fireable by the President of the United States “The deep state must and will be brought to heel”pic.twitter.com/mX6hBIduLK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2022

Currently, the president is unable to unilaterally fire “just anyone” working in the executive branch, particularly those who are elected. As Business Insider detailed:

The president is also not allowed to fire just anyone in the executive branch. While this power had initially been available to the president, it led to the “spoils system,” in which every new president could essentially replace the entire government with their supporters. Under the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act of 1883, it became unlawful for federal employees to be demoted for political reasons.

Indeed, during the speech, Trump hinted at a 2024 run, telling his crowd of supporters, “Now, we may have to run again.”

“We’re gonna win like never before. This is the year we are going to take back the House. We are going to take back the Senate. And we are going to take back America and in 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House,” he said, coyly adding, “I wonder who will do that, I wonder, I wonder.”

During the speech, Trump blasted Joe Biden, asserting that “America’s neither feared nor respected” under his leadership. He also called out RINOS, including Reps. Nancy Mace (SC) and Liz Cheney (WY).