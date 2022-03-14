Far-Left Democrat Jamaal Bowman gained another primary challenger due to his “virulently anti-Israel positions” that could cause national security problems.

Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi, a 43-year-old attorney from Yorktown, who is challenging Bowman, said, “I think the views he [Bowman] has taken … it’s a problem… And it’s a problem for American national security.”

The New York Post wrote that the “congressman’s virulently anti-Israel positions would be a major issue in the race.” Bowman is an “active” member and has embraced the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which Gashi — whose family fled the socialist country Kosovo — called “offensive.”

Gashi indicated that part of the problem with Bowman was his decision to withdraw support for legislation promoting the Abraham Accords. The congressman was one of the original co-sponsors of the Israel Relations Normalization Act but had eventually dropped his support after the redistricting maps were finalized and cut a heavily Jewish area from his map.

In fact, the DSA — who endorses the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction campaign against Israel — was widely criticized and faced calls to be expelled from the party when he had a meeting with the New York Israeli consulate and took a picture with Israel’s prime minister during a trip to the Jewish state, according to the Post.

Gashi joined the field of other Democrats looking to take out the Bowman. Westchester County Department of Correction Deputy Commissioner and Church Pastor Michael Gerald and businessman Manuel Casanova are the other primary opponents.

Bowman, who has a little more than $300,000 cash on hand, is a first-term congressman who unseated longtime establishment congressman Eliot Engel in 2020.

