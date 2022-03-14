Poll: Majority Not Confident in Biden’s Ability to Prevent Russia/Ukraine War from Spreading

Most voters are not confident in President Joe Biden’s ability to prevent the Russia/Ukraine war from spreading, a Trafalgar Group survey released Monday found.

The survey asked, “How confident are you in the ability of President Biden and his administration to prevent the Russia/Ukraine war from spreading to other countries?”

Overall, 61.7 percent expressed a lack of confidence, and of those, 45.2 percent said they are “not confident at all.”

The vast majority of Republicans and independents, 82.3 percent and 72 percent, respectively, also lack confidence in Biden’s ability to prevent the war from spreading. Over one-third of Democrats, 35.9 percent, share that sentiment.

The survey, taken March 7-11, 2022, among 1,073 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percent.

Do you have confidence that Joe Biden would properly spend the $10,000,000,000.00 if granted? https://t.co/LkjdpMk7pQ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 3, 2022

Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden’s inability to handle the crisis in Ukraine during a Save America rally in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday.

“Despite all of Biden’s weakness, cowardice and incompetence, there is a path for him to end this strategy in Ukraine; without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war,” Trump said. “This could lead to World War III.”

“I see what’s happening because if you think Putin is going to stop, it’s going to get worse and worse,” Trump continued. “He’s not going to accept it. And we don’t have anyone to talk to him. You had somebody to talk to him with me.”

Trump also reminded Americans that he stood as “the only president of the 21st century on whose watch, Russia did not invade another country and neither did anyone else.”

“Under our administration, we had peace through strength,” he added.