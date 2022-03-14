Report: Battleground States Hardest Hit by Inflation

With inflation rates hitting their highest levels in 40 years in President Joe Biden’s economy, key battleground states are among those hardest hit, an Axios report found.

Inflation rates between February 2020 and February 2022 are as high as 11.7 percent in some areas of the country.

Axios reported:

In the Atlanta area, the change was 11.7%. In Florida, the Tampa- and Miami-area differences were 11.8% and 10.2%, respectively. In the urban areas in Arizona, the difference was 10.7%. In West Coast cities, including the Nevada battleground of Las Vegas, the difference was 8.4% — just higher than the U.S. national city average.

The national U.S. city average inflation increase was 8.2 percent for the same time period, according to the Consumer Price Index. Consumer prices are up 7.5 percent from January 2021 to January 2022.

Along with increasing inflation, the national average price for one gallon of gas increased by nearly $1 in just one month.

Increased prices in battleground areas are not a good sign for the Democrats, who will lose their House majority if Republicans pick up five seats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Recently, Biden and congressional Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have blamed increased inflation rates and gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, dubbing the phenomenon: “Putin’s price hike.” However, this ignores the fact that prices have constantly been rising since March 2021 after Biden passed his $1.9 trillion spending bill.

A Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) spokesman claimed that the Democrats are “fighting to lower costs.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesman Chris Hartline called out Democrat leadership for not taking the blame on inflation.

“The Democrats’ ever-changing and increasingly incoherent arguments for why they’re not to blame are an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” Hartline told Axios.