Ron DeSantis: ‘People Need to Get out of Their Bubble’ and Talk to Parents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday said critics of the Parental Rights in Education bill need to “get out of their bubble and actually talk to parents in the state,” as they would find out they do not want their young children exposed to classroom discussions on sexual matters.

“People actually said if you don’t have classroom instruction on sexual matters in grades K-3 that businesses don’t want to come to Florida,” DeSantis said in disbelief.

“I think people need to get out of their bubble and actually talk to parents in this state because they do not want this in kindergarten or first grade or second grade. We want our kids to be kids,” he continued.

“And I also think some of these businesses, you know, they couldn’t’ even operate in some of these other states for a long time,” he added.

The critiques stem from the legislature’s passage of the measure, which simple states that classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity should be barred for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Yet, the left has deemed the move both “homophobic” and “reprehensible,” falsely labeling the measure the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even though it does not single out any specific words, including the world “gay.”

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the bill reads:

“We’re going to make sure that parents are going to be able to send their kids to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected in their school curriculum,” DeSantis said of the bill at the time, blasting members of the establishment media for peddling false narratives.

During Monday’s remarks closing out the state’s 2022 Legislative Session, DeSantis spoke as a father, thanking the legislature for “letting me and my wife be able to send our kids to kindergarten without them being sexualized.”