Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night, just after interacting with President Joe Biden at an event.

Martin reportedly learned he tested positive for the coronavirus during the Ireland Fund’s 30th National Gala in Washington, DC. Both Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the event where the president delivered a speech.

“I look forward to continuing our friendship and discussing our partnership tomorrow at the White House,” Biden said at the event.

I’m told that President Biden interacted with the Taoiseach (who has tested positive for COVID) just before the dinner started at the National Building Museum tonight. A White House official says he was not a close contact. That’s defined as being in vicinity for 15 minutes + https://t.co/44uszEpEYb — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) March 17, 2022

Although Biden interacted with Martin, he was not in “close contact” with the prime minister, according to a White House official. Close contact is when a person spends 15 minutes or more with someone who tests positive for the virus.

Martin, known as the Taoiseach of Ireland, traveled to Washington, DC, for a day of Irish celebrations to mark St. Patrick’s Day, including a visit to the White House.

That event will likely be canceled or held virtually if Martin is infected with the virus and quarantined while in the nation’s capital.