Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) called for a Congressional probe into big tech and corporate media’s collusion concerning the blackout of reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

“Tonight, I’m calling for a Congressional investigation into how big tech, mainstream media, and the Democrat industrial complex colluded to suppress the Hunter Biden scandals — and during the last days of the 2020 election,” Rep. Issa tweeted.

The New York Post first reported on Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, just weeks before the election. The laptop revealed Hunter Biden’s involvement in pursuing lucrative overseas business deals.

According to the Post:

The laptop’s hard drive contained a trove of emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between Hunter Biden, his family and business associates — detailing how the president’s son used his political leverage in his overseas business dealings.

Despite the massive story involving President Joe Biden’s son, the corporate media stayed silent and big tech engaged in a massive censorship campaign to prevent the reports from spreading.

Corporate media attempted to link the story to Russian intelligence, and some organizations flat out ignored the story. NPR notoriously said, “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

Twitter even went so far as to shut down the New York Post’s account when the Post released the report.

More than one year into Joe Biden’s presidency, corporate media now admits the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop. A New York Times story released Wednesday about the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden said, “The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

Issa’s call for a congressional investigation into big tech and corporate media’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story comes just days after Issa announced Congressional Republicans are “preparing” for a legion of “watchdogs” to “hold this President accountable in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“You’ve got to believe that Congress’s other duties pale in comparison to being a watchdog,” Issa told Breitbart News.