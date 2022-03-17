Then-President-elect Joe Biden in December of 2020 laughed when questioned if Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation.

“Do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son is Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?” a Fox News reporter asked.

Joe Biden looked away and laughed.

“God love ya man, you’re a one horse pony,” he told the reporter while walking away.

“I promise my Justice Department will be totally on its own making these judgments about how they should proceed,” he added.

Does Biden still want to claim Hunter's now-confirmed emails are "Russian disinformation”?pic.twitter.com/XhlWRdgEAZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022

Joe Biden oversees the Justice Department, the agency in charge of rooting out corruption – even at the highest levels.

On Wednesday, the New York Times acknowledged Hunter’s laptop, a blow to Biden and his Democrat lieutenants who have claimed for years the laptop is Russian disinformation.

