Twenty-two people were shot, four of them fatally, across the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first two fatalities of the weekend were discovered after police heard gun shots while doing a wellness check about 9:45 p.m. Friday. The SWAT Team was called out and discovered to wounded individuals–a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman–both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The weekend’s third fatality occurred around 11:45 p.m. Friday when 25-year-old Folashade Mordi was shot while “driving in the 2400-block of South Homan Avenue.” She died at the scene.

A man was shot and fatally wounded Sunday around 5:15 “in the 100-block of East 111th Street.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times indicates 112 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2022, to March 21, 2022.

The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia hit 100 homicides for the year on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Philly set a record for annual homicides last year and Chicago witnessed its deadliest year in 25 years.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.