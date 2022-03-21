The Marine Corps on Monday identified the four Marines who died in a training flight crash south of Bodø, Norway, as part of Exercise Cold Response 2022 on Friday.

Their names:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Massachusetts

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

All four were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261. They were aboard an Osprey MV-22B during the training mission and were scheduled to land in Bodø in northern Norway a little before 6 p.m. on Friday. The crash occurred south of Bodø in Gråtådalen, Beiarn, in the Arctic Circle.

The deceased were removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the United States. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Norwegian police had reported bad weather in the area.

Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commander of the 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, wrote to his Marines and their families: “The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves.”

“We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of our minds. We will never allow these Marines’ sacrifice to go unnoticed or unappreciated,” he added. “Keep these Marines and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

NATO said the drills were announced months ago and noted they were not tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Exercise Cold Response 2022 involves some 30,000 troops from 27 countries in Europe and North America that are NATO allies or partners, according to NATO. The exercises are being held in Norway and surrounding areas to test the troops’ “ability to work together in cold weather conditions across Norway – on land, in the air and at sea,” according to NATO. The exercises are scheduled to continue into April.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Tomkiewicz, 27, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, joined the Marine Corps June 18, 2015. Tomkiewicz’s decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Reynolds, 27, from Leominster, Mass., joined the Marine Corps May 13, 2017. Reynolds’ decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy served as an administrative specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Speedy, 30, from Cambridge, Ohio, joined the Marine Corps June 15, 2009. Speedy’s decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marine Corps Drill Instructor Ribbon, and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore served as an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Moore, 24, from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, joined the Marine Corps August 20, 2018. Moore’s decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

(Photos and bios: U.S. Marine Corps)

A number of officials offered condolences on social media.

Massachusetts mourns the loss of @USMC Captain Ross Reynolds of Leominster, who tragically lost his life last week during a training exercise in Norway. The Marines who tragically passed in the accident are all heroes. We honor his service to our nation and pray for his family. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 21, 2022

Devastating news. I'm keeping these families and the entire @USMC community in my prayers. The service and sacrifice of these Marines will never be forgotten. https://t.co/sDmL9uOhsP — Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) March 21, 2022

I was saddened to learn that Cpl. Jacob Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was one of four Marines killed during NATO exercises in Norway Friday night. I am incredibly grateful for his service defending our nation’s freedom. My prayers are with his family in this difficult time. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 21, 2022

I had the chance to speak this morning with @cmc_marinecorps Berger to express my condolences and to pledge whatever support might be needed as the @USMC and these Gold Star families deal with their grief and loss. We mourn with them. (2/2) — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 21, 2022

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.