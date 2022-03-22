Survey: ‘Fair Elections’ Top Issue Facing the Country, Coronavirus Sinks

Most Americans do not consider the Chinese coronavirus a top issue in the country anymore, as “fair elections” tops the list of voters’ concerns, a Change Research survey found.

The survey was taken March 1-7, 2022, among 1,519 registered voters, and asked voters to identify the top three most pressing issues in the country.

“Fair elections” topped the list with 43 percent support. The “economy and jobs” followed closely behind with 42 percent, and immigration rounded out the top three, with 33 percent identifying it as a top issue.

Others on the list include health care (31 percent), national security (30 percent), corporate greed (26 percent), climate change (25 percent), racism and discrimination (22 percent), infrastructure (16 percent), and taxes (13 percent). Notably, “COVID-19” came near the bottom of the list in terms of importance, as just ten percent deemed it one of the most important issues facing the country, followed by nine percent who said “guns.”

While Americans are indicating they are finally moving past the coronavirus after two years, some public health officials refuse to do so — namely, Dr. Anthony Fauci. While he has said that trends seem to point in the right direction, he has repeatedly warned that Americans need to prepare for the reintroduction of restrictions.

“You can go ahead and continue to tiptoe towards normality, which is what we’re doing, but at the same time, be aware that you may have to reverse,” Fauci said during an appearance on the podcast Start Here. He made a similar remark during an appearance on ABC News’s This Week, warning, “We have to be prepared to pivot and perhaps reinstitute some of those restrictions.”