Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden’s double standard for nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court after blocking black, conservative Janice Rogers Brown’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2003 and 2005.

“The filibuster was used for two years to stop her nomination,” Graham said at Jackson’s hearing about Brown’s previous nomination that was blocked by then-Sen Biden. “And we eventually did a Gang of 14, of which I was a part, so she could make it through,” Graham added, noting Biden’s second two-year attempt to block Brown’s confirmation.

Graham continued by quoting then-Sen. Biden admitting he tried to block Brown’s nomination. “I can assure you that would be a very, very, very difficult fight and she probably would be filibustered,” Biden said of Brown’s chances of confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

“If you’re a person of color, a woman, supported by liberals, it’s pretty easy sailing,” Graham said about the duplicitousness of the Democrats. “But if you’re Miguel Estrada… Amy Coney Barrett, on and on and on, your life gets turned upside down.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘If you’re a person of color, a woman, [being] supported by liberals is pretty easy… But if you’re [conservative], your life gets turned upside down’ pic.twitter.com/WjDD3rgnLK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 23, 2022

It should be noted that after Biden blocked Brown’s nomination in 2003 and 2005, Biden as president nominated Brown to be a circuit judge.

“She will be considered by this committee is quickly as possible,” Judiciary Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said of Brown Tuesday.

The double standard of which Graham accused Democrats comes as voters are unsure of Jackson’s nomination. Only 47 percent of voters believe Jackson should be confirmed, a Tuesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

Jackson’s approval number is also much worse than Justice Samuel Alito’s (50-25 percent), Justice John Roberts’s (59-22), Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s (53-14), and Justice Clarence Thomas’s (52-17).