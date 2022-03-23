Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Day 3

Senate confirmation hearings continue Wednesday for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Day three’s confirmation hearings are set to begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Wednesday’s hearings will look similar to Tuesday’s as Senators will continue to question Jackson’s record as judge and attorney and her judicial philosophy.

Jackson previously served on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2013 – 2021, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and has since served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. after being nominated by President Biden in 2021.

If confirmed, Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is expected to retire in July. President Biden chose Jackson to fulfill his promise of putting the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

The hearings are set to take a total of four days.