The White House on Thursday cast U.S. President Joe Biden as a man leading the free world as he began a series of summit meetings in Europe with the promise to “hold Russia accountable” for its invasion of Ukraine.

Over the course of 24 hours, the European diplomatic capital of Brussels is hosting an emergency NATO summit, a gathering of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations and a summit of the European Union.

Biden will attend all three and address a news conference afterward, AP reports.

The president’s diplomatic thrust on the world stage comes as back home faith in his ability to discharge his duties continues to fall.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the U.S. wants to hear “that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes.”

To that end, Biden is scheduled to visit Poland on Friday, where both issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda.

Another significant moment could come shortly before Biden returns to Washington on Saturday.

The White House said he plans to “deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.”

Sullivan said Biden and fellow leaders would aim to “set out a longer-term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries.