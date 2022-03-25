New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has no plans to rehire the 1,000+ city workers who lost their jobs for refusing to abide by the city’s vaccine mandate, yet he is providing a vaccine exemption for athletes and performers in the city.

Adams made the announcement on Thursday, exempting athletes and performers from abiding by the vaccine mandate on private workers.

“Today we take another step in our city’s economic recovery — leveling the playing field for New Yorkers and supporting local businesses and performance venues across the city,” he said.

“By expanding an existing exemption, we are simply making sure the rules apply equally to everyone who is a performer, regardless of where they are from. The old exemption put our sports teams at a self-imposed competitive disadvantage and was unfair to New York performers,” he claimed.

All the while, however, other private workers will still need to abide by the rule, earning him mockery across social media.

That same day, Adams told reporters that he is not considering rehiring the roughly 1,400 city workers who lost their jobs over the jabs, either.

“Not at this time,” Adams said of the prospect of rehiring those who lost their jobs over the rule.

What is more, the mayor said they are “not reviewing if we are going to bring [them] back,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Instead, he turned his attention to those who abided by the city’s overreaching mandate.