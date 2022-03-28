Seventeen people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first shooting fatality was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Friday, when the body of a shooting victim was found in “a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street.” The deceased individual had been shot in the head.

The second shooting fatality occurred at 3:10 p.m. Sunday when 24-year-old Marquez Blaylock was shot “in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue” in front of a house.

At 10:15 p.m. Sunday the third shooting fatality occurred when a 47-year-old man was shot twice “in the 3400 block of North Clark Street.” The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ABC 7 notes a 15-year-old girl was among the weekend’s non-fatal shooting victims. The girl was in an alley “in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue” when someone opened fire around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and she was shot in the knee.

Also on Saturday, a CTA worker, 53-year-old Sylvester Adams, allegedly shot a 37-year-old man Saturday morning after an argument “at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station.” The shooting victim is in critical and Adams is charged with attempted murder.

The Sun-Times observes that 122 people have been killed in Chicago so far this year.

