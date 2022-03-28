Seventy-one percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s America is headed in the wrong direction, a Sunday NBC News poll revealed.

Just 22 percent say the country is headed in the right direction.

The proportion of people who say the nation is headed down the wrong track under Biden has grown. In April 2021, 56 percent said the nation was headed down the wrong track, a 15-percentage point gap. And 36 percent said the nation was headed in the right direction, a 14-point differential from Sunday’s polling.

Biden’s approval rating is also historically low. In fact, Sunday’s poll found Biden’s overall job performance approval rating has declined to 40 percent, the lowest of his presidency, according to NBC News.

To make matters worse, seven in ten Americans expressed no confidence in Biden’s ability to deal with the war in Ukraine, which is exacerbating gas prices and fueling inflation. The average price of gas has increased by about 70 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine. But gas prices had already risen by about $1.00 since Biden assumed office and waged war on American energy independence.

NEW @NBCNEWS POLL: BIDEN's job approval rating has declined to 40%, the lowest level of his presidency. 71% of respondents expressed low confidence in his ability to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/AJzNNGgHEQ pic.twitter.com/CS8Byw1IcZ — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 27, 2022

The polling came on the day Biden arrived back in the U.S. from his trip to inspect NATO’s borders instead of the U.S. southern border. Biden’s trip was marred with multiple gaffes and subsequent White House retractions.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said in Poland about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim to power. The White House had to quickly walk Biden’s statement back.

The Associated Press noted the gaffe “punctuated another frustrating moment for an administration that’s struggled to regain its footing — and the American electorate’s support — in the face of an ongoing pandemic, escalating inflation and an increasingly complicated foreign policy crisis that raises the specter of nuclear conflict.”

“Biden created a troubling distraction, undermining his effectiveness as he returned home to face restive Americans who strongly disapprove of his performance on issues that matter most to them,” the AP acknowledged.

The poll sampled 1000 adults from March 18-22 with a + / – 3.10 margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø