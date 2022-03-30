Poll: Joe Biden Losing Support of Arizona Voters, Underwater on Virtually Every Major Issue

President Joe Biden’s approval is nosediving in the key swing state of Arizona, an OH Predictive Insights/Arizona Public Opinion Pulse survey released Wednesday found.

According to the survey, 55 percent of registered Arizona voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, compared to 40 percent who approve, bringing his net approval underwater by 15 percentage points.

Among the 55 percent who disapprove, 43 percent do so “strongly,” while just 17 percent “strongly” approve.

Independent voters tend to side with the 88 percent of Republicans who disapprove of his job performance, as 59 percent disapprove. Eight-one percent of Democrats, however, approve of Biden’s job performance.

Some of Biden’s biggest drops in approval from May 2021 to March 2022 come from the President’s handling of COVID-19, the economy, and uniting the country. See full release for further details: https://t.co/mYZCgrayxj pic.twitter.com/eYsgLUJlnX — OHPI (@OHPredictive) March 30, 2022

The survey went further, asking respondents how they feel about Biden’s handling of specific issues. That did not bode well for the president either, as 57 percent disapprove of his handling of immigration, 57 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, 51 percent disapprove of his handling of foreign policy, and 53 percent disapprove of his way of supposedly “uniting” the country.

Additionally, 47 percent (a plurality) disapprove of his handling of the Chinese coronavirus:

Voters in the Grand Canyon state are now largely split on Biden’s response to the pandemic. In last May’s AZPOP survey, his pandemic numbers were more than 30 points above water but fell to a net -2% in March 2022. When it comes to the economy, Biden is currently 22 points underwater – a 33-point drop from last May.

“The survey shows potential warning signs for Arizona Democrats as they gear up for this November’s midterm elections following Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in the state,” Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, said in a statement.

The survey, taken March 8-15, 2022, among 753 registered Arizona voters, has a +/- 3.6 margin of error.

Biden took the Grand Canyon State in the 2020 presidential election by less than half of a percentage point — less than 10,500 votes.