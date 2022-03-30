Poll: Ron DeSantis Crushes Potential Democrat Challengers in Florida Gubernatorial Race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is crushing his potential Democrat challengers in the Sunshine State’s upcoming gubernatorial race, a Saint Leo University survey released this week found.

DeSantis, who has continued to ignore leftist critics and pursue policies empowering individuals and parents alike, is soundly defeating his potential opposition by double digits.

In a potential matchup against Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), for example, DeSantis leads by 16 percentage points — 49 percent to Crist’s 33 percent.

Similarly, DeSantis crushes one of his most outspoken opponents, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), by 24 percent, or 51 percent to her 27 percent support:

NEW: @SaintLeoPolls

2022 FLORIDA GOVERNOR POLL: Ron DeSantis (R): 49% (+16)

Charlie Crist (D): 33% Ron DeSantis (R): 51% (+24)

Nikki Fried (D): 27% Ron DeSantis (R): 49% (+19)

Annette Taddeo (D): 30% February 28-March 12 / 500 RVhttps://t.co/U9QXHGgKJl pic.twitter.com/8j7Dgqq4SL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 29, 2022

Notably, Fried is among the dishonest leftists who have continued to spread misinformation about the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which DeSantis signed this week. The legislation itself protects young children by barring classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten and first-, second-, and third-grade classrooms. However, leftists turned the bill into a mantra — “Don’t Say Gay” — even though it does not single out any sexual orientation, nor does it ban any specific words or phrases. It simply keeps age-inappropriate discussions on those matters out of those classrooms.

Both Fried and Crist, however, have continued to spread the lie, as have other Democrats:

Do me a favor and say gay. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 8, 2022

It's a grim day for Florida. Today especially, I want our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters in Florida and across the country to know that they are loved and will always be welcomed in the Sunshine State. pic.twitter.com/ktwbJklZVe — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) March 28, 2022

We’ve got one thing to say to our GOP colleagues — GAY! pic.twitter.com/AiXzW0chUq — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) March 7, 2022

DeSantis has continued to blast critics of the bill.

“These leftist politicians, corporate media outlets, some of these activist groups, they actually have read the bill, and they’re sloganeering because they don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against,” DeSantis said this week, adding that they “support sexualizing kids in kindergarten.”

“And so what they’re doing with these slogans and these narrative is they’re trying to camouflage their true intentions,” he added.

WATCH:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

The Saint Leo University poll has +/-4.5 percent margin of error for Florida respondents.