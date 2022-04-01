Report: Jen Psaki Leaving White House for Peacock Streaming Show

White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave the White House in May to host a show on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, according to a report.

Axios reported the news citing “a source close to the matter.”

Biden’s press secretary will be the host of a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Psaki, who is currently on leave after a second case of coronavirus, will leave the White House “around May” according to the report.

Psaki worked as a political pundit on CNN before joining the White House, and will also participate in that capacity at NBC and MSNBC.

Psaki’s choice to jump to MSNBCUniversal takes place just a month after she mocked cable news in an interview with actor Rob Lowe on his podcast,

“Cable news is dying. Right? The ratings for it are dwindling. Right?” she noted, speaking of the challenges of the changing news environment.

In February, Psaki was asked about reports that she was in talks with both CNN and MSNBC for a job in the cable news business.

“I have more than enough on my plate here,” she replied. “And so you can’t get rid of me quite yet.”