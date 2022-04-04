Report: Kamala Harris Faces Another Staff Shakeup After Internal Friction

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing another staffing shakeup after internal friction has plagued her office for months.

Deputy Chief of Staff Michael Fuchs will abandon Vice President Kamala Harris in the coming weeks, according to Reuters. Fuchs’s departure marks the sixth departure of a top staffer in recent months.

Fuchs, a former staffer in former Presidents Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s administrations, worked with Harris on both international and domestic policies. He also coordinated staff and traveled with the vice president abroad.

Harris’s office, which has been tossed to and fro by “disorder, bad press, and, at times, internal frictions” because of Harris’s reported “abusive environment,” where staffers have been “treated like shit,” has had a slew of resignations and departures in recent months during political “shitshow” resets. Those who have left Harris include Kate Childs Graham, director of speechwriting for Harris; Senior Adviser Symone Sanders; Peter Velz, director of press operations; Vince Evans, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs; and Communications Director Ashley Etienne. While Fuchs will depart Harris’s team, the vice president is hiring a new chief speechwriter after struggling to clearly communicate her initiatives, according to Reuters.

Just last week, Harris delivered a speech in which she struggled to convey that the United States would be providing economic assistance to Jamaica, confusedly saying, “One of the issues … that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic.”

Two weeks ago, the vice president rambled about the “significance of the passage of time” during a speech in Sunset, Louisiana. Harris mentioned the “significance of the passage of time” four times within 32 seconds.

In February, speaking about President Biden’s agenda during 40-year-high inflation, Harris told voters they “got what they asked for” because elections matter. “Because as we all know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case, they got what they asked for.”

When questioned by NBC News in 2021 about why she had not inspected the southern border as appointed by President Biden, Harris responded that she had not yet traveled to Europe. Harris has since visited Europe but has failed to inspect the southern border invasion.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø