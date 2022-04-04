Report: Secret Service Pays $30k/Mo for Malibu Mansion to Protect Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is renting a home in Malibu, California, for $20,000 per month — and the Secret Service is paying $30,000 per month to rent an adjacent home to provide him with 24/7 protection, according to a report Monday by ABC News.

The president’s son is living in the exclusive location and pursuing his art career, even as critics call for a special counsel to take over the investigation into his alleged influence-peddling, which is documented on his infamous laptop, now verified.

ABC News reports:

Hunter Biden is apparently spending his father’s presidency living in luxury in Malibu — and so is his taxpayer-funded security detail. The Secret Service detail protecting the president’s controversial son has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent out a swanky Malibu, California, mansion for nearly a year, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. … In Malibu, Hunter Biden’s digs include a four-bedroom, three-bathroom “resort-style” home with an open floor plan, vaulted high ceilings, chef’s kitchen and French doors, according to a description on its property listing. The mansion also features a “spacious park-like yard” with a pool, a spa, a built-in barbecue bar, and alfresco dining, according to the listing.

The home in which Hunter Biden lives appears to be a secluded location, listed at one-tenth the value of neighboring homes, though other real estate sites put the value of the home above $3 million.

The Secret Service has been accused of covering up Hunter Biden’s allegedly wild lifestyle, as well as an allegedly unlawful gun purchase. During that purchase, Biden filled out a form declaring that he was not a drug user, during a time when he has admitted elsewhere that he was abusing drugs, thus violating the kind of law his father has vowed to enforce as a means of gun control.

