Joe Biden Stresses Background Checks for Guns as Hunter Biden Accused of Lying on Gun Form

President Joe Biden issued several new executive orders and actions on Thursday aimed at gun control — while his son, Hunter Biden, is accused by critics of having violated federal law by lying about his past drug use in a background check for a gun.

The gun was part of a domestic dispute that reportedly involved the Secret Service. It later disappeared.

As Breitbart News reported last month:

Politico managed to obtain a copy of the Firearms Transaction Record and a receipt for the gun in question, dated Oct. 12, 2018. It asked, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Hunter answered “no” despite his history of drug use — something that ultimately had him discharged from the Navy Reserve. “Lying on the form is a felony, though prosecutions for it are exceedingly rare,” Politico reported, adding that neither Hallie Biden nor Hunter’s lawyer provided a comment on the matter.

The Firearms Transaction Record is part of a routine background check for gun purchases from federally-licensed firearms dealers. Hunter Biden has documented his intense drug use in a new memoir that was released this week. At one point, he told an interviewer, he smoked parmesan cheese, mistaking it for crack cocaine.

President Biden, lamenting the cost of gun violence, spoke Thursday at the White House about the importance of making background checks stronger. He cited his other son, the late Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who pushed for “red flag” laws that would allow authorities to take away the guns of people who had been identified as mentally unstable.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have been denied guns because of background checks,” Biden said, stressing the need. He said that the “vast majority” of the American people and “responsible gun owners” supported stronger background checks.

He did not address the fact that his other son, Hunter Biden, faces questions about allegedly lying in his background check.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.