The aunt of the Palestinian terrorist responsible for a shooting attack that killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb last week spoke openly of her support for him, stating she was “happy” he became a martyr, while praising the shooter’s confidence and courageousness.

Rim Hamarsheh, the aunt of 26-year-old Palestinian gunman Diaa Hamarsheh, who opened fire on civilians with an automatic weapon on Tuesday evening, described her nephew’s uniqueness in a video posted on the Sanad News channel on Wednesday.

“May Allah be pleased with Diaa,” she said. “You cannot find young men like this (anymore).”

She then claimed a clip of the attack showed Diaa’s “confidence” and accuracy.

“We were surprised when we heard the news but when we saw the video, how he walked with confidence as if he was walking in his own home and every shot hit its target, we cannot even describe how we feel,” she said.

#Israel Moment of the attack. Israeli police believe the shooting in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, is a terrorist attack. At least 5 Israelis killed in the attack#TelAviv #BneiBrak #Terrorists #Terrorism pic.twitter.com/qmCaQPl3RG — Agencia AJN (@AgenciaAJN) March 29, 2022

Hamarsheh admitted to being sad over the loss of her nephew but clarified she was happy he had become a martyr.

“We are sad that he is gone and not with us anymore, but at the same time we are happy that he is a martyr,” she said.

The clip ends with her praising the terrorist’s courage, claiming his kind is hard to find.

“What he did is not something that anyone is capable of doing,” she said. “Not everyone possesses this kind of courage.”

Over the last week, masses of Palestinians in multiple cities came out to celebrate the attack that killed five people.

توزيع الحلويات في جنين احتفاء بعملية تل أبيب pic.twitter.com/qjqFlDMrAw — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 29, 2022

Hamarsheh, a Palestinian from a West Bank city near Jenin, was smuggled into Israel illegally and began a shooting spree with an M16 assault rifle on the streets of the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in central Israel, as Breitbart News reported.

Bnei Brak is one of the most densely populated cities in Israel and the world.

Dozens of pictures and videos emerged of Palestinians throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip handing out sweets as per the tradition in the aftermath of a deadly attack against Israelis.