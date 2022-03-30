PICTURES: Palestinians Celebrate, Hand out Candy After Terror Attack that Killed 5 in Tel Aviv

Palestinians in multiple cities came out in droves to celebrate a shooting attack by a terrorist in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday evening that killed five people.

The terrorist, identified as Diaa Hamarsheh, 26, a Palestinian from near the West Bank city of Jenin, smuggled into Israel illegally and began a shooting spree with an M16 assault rifle in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in central Israel, as Breitbart News reported.

Palestinians celebrated outside Hamarsheh’s family home and in other Palestinian cities later that evening.

Dozens of pictures and videos emerged of Palestinians all over the West Bank and Gaza handing out sweets as per the tradition in the aftermath of a deadly attack against Israelis.

A question for non-Israelis: Have you ever heard of the practice of handing out sweets to celebrate deaths in terrorist attacks? Unfortunately, the practice is extremely common after successful Palestinian terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/zrYizxYy36 — Michael Starr (@Starrlord89) March 30, 2022

One of the victims, Avishai Yehezkel, 29, was shielding his two-year-old son when the Palestinian terrorist sprayed bullets at him. His son remained in the street after his father was murdered. Apart from the toddler, Yehezkel was survived by his wife, who is eight months pregnant.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel issued a statement condemning the “heinous” attack and confirming that two Ukrainian nationals, Victor Sorokopot, 38, and Dimitri Mitrik, 23, were among the dead.

Palestinians on social media also hailed their deaths, calling them “settlers” even though the two were not Israeli citizens.

In a time when people get morally outraged over just about everything, I’ve never once seen the same level of moral indignation against the practice of celebrating the deaths of victims of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/xT1EINoTzu — Michael Starr (@Starrlord89) March 30, 2022

The other two victims were Amir Khoury, 32, an Arab Christian police officer who was one of two officers who killed the terrorist, and Yaakov Shalom, 36, the son of a prominent rabbi who died last year from COVID. Shalom was shot at point blank range from inside his car.

He was survived by his mother, wife and four children.

Palestinians handing out sweets to celebrate the murder of Israelis https://t.co/Zgl1oeEqzN — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) March 29, 2022