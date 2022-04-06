Exclusive: Illegal Alien Charged with Killing Elderly Man, Injuring Three Others in Florida

An illegal alien has been charged with killing a 72-year-old man and injuring three others in a drunk driving crash in Walton County, Florida, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Jose Virgilio Carcamo Elvir, a 42-year-old illegal alien, was charged with one count of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, driving with an expired license, and driving with open alcohol containers.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Elvir is an illegal alien living in the United States and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him so that, if he is released, they will take over custody.

According to a report issued by Florida Highway Patrol, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, Elvir was driving drunk in Walton County on April 3 when he crashed into the back of another vehicle and caused an eight-vehicle crash as a result.

Perry Adrian Cole, a 72-year-old resident of Palmetto Bay, Florida, was involved in the crash and rushed to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Santa Rosa, Florida, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

“Just weeks after a Haitian criminal alien brutally murdered a Florida husband and wife in Daytona Beach, another innocent Floridian lost his life at the hands of an illegal alien in Walton County,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) office wrote in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is blasting President Joe Biden’s “reckless open borders policies” for helping keep an accused illegal alien killer in the United States. https://t.co/SsUqfi7UgS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 1, 2022

“How much senseless violence and suffering will Americans endure, while the Biden Administration doubles down on their reckless open-borders agenda?” they said.

Three other Americans sustained serious bodily injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital. Eyewitnesses told officers that they witnessed Elvir drunk driving when he caused the crash and then refused to exit his vehicle.

When Elvir rolled his window down, one of the eyewitnesses said the illegal alien smelled of alcohol. One officer said he witnessed Elvir stumbling while walking and keeping himself balanced by holding onto a vehicle.

Elvir’s vehicle was searched and officers discovered numerous open Budweiser cans. The illegal alien refused to take a sobriety test. Found on Elvir was an Alabama driver’s license that expired in January 2020.

It is unclear how Elvir was able to secure an Alabama driver’s license as the state requires applicants to produce proof of American citizenship.

As DeSantis’s office noted, the incident comes just weeks after an illegal alien from Haiti was charged with brutally murdering 55-year-old Brenda Aultman and 48-year-old Terry Aultman while they were riding their bikes home in Daytona Beach, Florida.

In that case, illegal alien Jean Robert Macean is charged with stabbing and slashing the Aultmans to death as their bodies were found in a grassy area close to the sidewalk. The Aultmans had spent the day enjoying the Bike Week festival.

