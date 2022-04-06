House Minority Whip Steve Scalise reportedly raised $10.9 million in the first quarter of the midterm election year, which would bring his total amount raised this cycle to $39 million.

Scalise’s massive fundraising haul comes as the Republicans aim to take back the House in the midterms, for which they only need a net gain of five seats.

With the minority whip’s haul, he was able to transfer $5.5 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House Republican campaign arm, bringing his total to $17.9 million transferred to it this big election cycle, according to Punchbowl News.

Scalise pulled in $4.6 million of his donations online, from 56,098 online donors, in the first quarter of the year. The report noted that this is a sizable amount of the $22.2 million fundraising haul through digital this cycle.

The number two Republican in the House has been known to be a “good online fundraiser” within his party. In fact, in total donations, he raised the fourth highest amount of money in the House, as Breitbart News reported.

In overall total contributions in 2021, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) outraised Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) by nearly nine hundred thousand dollars; the two Californians were the top two fundraisers in the House, as they fight for control of the House. In 2021, McCarthy raised nearly $13.2 million for himself, while Pelosi raised a little over $12.3 million.

On Tuesday McCarthy, who’s been known to boast impressive fundraising numbers, announced he also broke his own record by securing $31.5 million in the first quarter filing deadline of the year.

