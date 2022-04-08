The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House Republican-aligned campaign arm, announced a massive fundraising haul of $40.9 million raised in the first quarter and $180.9 million raised so far this cycle.

While the NRCC is looking to help the Republican caucus take back the House of Representatives during the midterms, the committee announced a record-breaking fundraising haul.

The committee announced it raised $19.4 million last month alone, marking the NRCC’s best March ever. For comparison, during the 2020 cycle, they only raised $11.6 million in March.

The NRCC said it raised $40.9 million for the first three months of the year, which is the committee’s best first quarter ever. This brings the total raised in the 2022 midterm cycle to $180.9 million, a 45 percent increase from their $124.5 million at this point in the 2020 cycle.

The NRCC has also raised a sizable war chest, having $94.7 million cash on hand, which is nearly double what they had in the 2020 cycle at the same point. However, while the NRCC announced record numbers, some of the money has been from the House Republican leadership.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) transferred $37 million so far this year to the NRCC. Additionally, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) transferred $17.9 million, and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) moved $2.2 million so far this year to the committee.

In a statement, the NRCC Chair Tom Emmer (R-MN) thanked the Republican leadership for their helping raise a massive fundraising haul and the “hundreds of thousands of generous donors who continue to support our efforts to run winning campaigns across the country.”

“Republicans have the resources, the candidates, and the message needed to retake the majority,” Emmer added. “Nancy Pelosi’s days as Speaker are numbered.”

