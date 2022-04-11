President Joe Biden expounded on his new rules for so-called “ghost guns” Monday and renewed his false claim that early Americans could not buy a cannon.

Earlier on Monday, Breitbart News noted that the White House released a Fact Sheet as a precursor to Biden’s speech.

The Fact Sheet explained new rules requiring Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) to add serial numbers to any unserialized gun taken into their possession:

The Justice Department is requiring federally licensed dealers and gunsmiths taking any unserialized firearm into inventory to serialize that weapon. For example, if an individual builds a firearm at home and then sells it to a pawn broker or another federally licensed dealer, that dealer must put a serial number on the weapon before selling it to a customer. This requirement will apply regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts, kits, or by 3D-printers.

Biden expounded on the information in the Fact Sheet during his speech, then renewed his calls for an “assault weapons” ban and universal background checks.

After announcing so-called “ghost gun” controls,” and pushing the other gun controls, Biden said, “By the way — it’s going to sound bizarre — I support the Second Amendment.”

He continued, “But from the very beginning the Second Amendment didn’t say you could own any gun you want, as big as you want. You couldn’t buy a cannon, when in fact the Second Amendment passed.”

Biden has repeatedly claimed early Americans could not buy cannons and his claims have been disproven again and again.

For example, on February 3, 2022, Breitbart News did a Fact Check on Biden’s claim that early Americans could not buy a cannon and found the claim to be false.

Years earlier, in 2020, PolitiFact did a Fact Check on Biden making the same claim and also found it to be false.

The Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for claiming the purchase of cannons was prohibited by the Second Amendment and labeled the claim “false.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange