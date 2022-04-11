“Most U.S voters think America’s illegal immigration problem is getting worse, and believe President Joe Biden is doing a poor job of handling of the issue,” Rasmussen Reports reveals in polling released Monday.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters reveals “that 55% … believe the problem of illegal immigration is getting worse. Only 14% think the illegal immigration problem is getting better, while 27% think the problem is staying about the same.”

Yep, only 14 percent believe things are improving.

Nearly two-thirds of voters rate His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s performance on immigration as “poor” (52 percent) to “fair” (12 percent).

Only 32 percent rate Biden’s handling of the issue as “excellent” (12 percent) or “good” (20 percent).

When asked how important the issue of immigration will be for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, a whopping 77 percent said it will be “very” (50 percent) to “somewhat” (27 percent) important.

Top officials at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency are reportedly preparing for a “mass migration event” at the United States-Mexico border if President Joe Biden ends the last set of Trump-era border controls. https://t.co/AK80sDkD4C — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 27, 2022

Only 19 percent said “not very” (14 percent) to “not at all” (5 percent) important.

A pretty high number of Democrats, 35 percent, rate Biden’s handling of immigration as “fair” (14 percent) to “poor” (21 percent).

A plurality of 47 percent of black voters rate Biden as “fair” 21 percent) to “poor” (26 percent), while only 44 percent says “good” (29 percent) to “excellent” (15 percent).

A whopping 74 percent of moderates or Independents rate Biden as “fair” (15 percent) to “poor” (59 percent).

Democrats and the liars in the corporate media did their best to gaslight the Republican party into believing mass amnesty and open borders were the key to winning the growing Hispanic vote.

The reality has proved to be the exact opposite. Democrats are not only losing Hispanic voters on this issue, Biden’s open borders are also hurting the jackass party with a key part of its base: black voters.

The idea, and Democrats and the media made no secret of it, was to flood the country with illegals to change the demographics of the country with more “compliant” voters eager to elect Democrats and their centralized government schemes.

The reality, though, is that this issue has backfired on Democrats and cost them much of the Hispanic vote. This is no surprise. Hispanics, like everyone else, don’t want to see their country, state, and neighborhood overrun by people who broke the law to get here. Many of those Hispanics entered the country legally and resent the line jumpers.

You know, Hispanics didn’t go through all the hassle of becoming U.S. citizens to see America turned into the very country they fled from.

Duh.

Of course, it’s Donald Trump who deserves a lion’s share of the credit for 1) seeing this reality and 2) injecting some spine in the GOP to stand up to the fake media’s racial attacks. The results of this approach towards illegal immigration is Hispanic voters leaving the Democrat party in droves.

There are other issues driving Hispanics away from Democrats, like the left’s open embrace of child grooming, but immigration is a big part of that.

