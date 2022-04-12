Citizens United Celebrates ‘Major Victory’ on Halting Zuckerberg Money Influencing Elections

Citizens United declared a “major victory” on Tuesday following news that the Center for Technology and Civil Life (CTCL), the organization partly responsible for distributing Mark Zuckerberg’s $400 million grants for election efforts before the 2020 election, would cease to engage in similar behavior in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Zuckerberg-linked non-profit organization, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), will not distribute grants as it did in the 2020 election, according to reports. Rather, it will focus on another program: An “$80-million, five-year effort is aimed to create a network for the nation’s thousands of local election officials, who can apply for aid to improve their technology and processes,” according to the Daily Mail.

The news comes less than two weeks after the documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, which details just how Zuckerberg spent $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in an effort to bolster then-candidate Joe Biden and quash then-President Donald Trump. The film premiered in Mar-a-Lago on April 5, and viewers can watch it at www.Rigged2020.com.

As Breitbart News explained:

The explosive documentary details just how these left-wing operatives sprinkled “Zuck Bucks” in various areas around the country to influence the election. All of this is documented via 990 forms non-profit groups file with the IRS. Specifically, the documentary “traces the river of cash flowing from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to a pair of 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR).” Interestingly, the Chan Zuckerberg Institute happens to involve a number of well-connected Democrat players, including former President Obama’s former campaign manager, David Plouffe, whom a press release describes as the institute’s “Strategist in Residence.” Joel Benenson, the chief strategist for twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, also conveniently served as an adviser at the institute. The CTCL, which received roughly $328 million in Zuckerberg money, awarded about 2,500 grants around the country. And while Zuckerberg’s team claims that Trump areas were awarded more money than Biden areas, the documentary explains how that assertion is “enormously, and perhaps purposely, misleading, because of the approximately 160 grants of $400,000 or more – totaling some $270 million – an incredible 92 percent of those funds went to jurisdictions carried by Joe Biden in 2020.”

Citizens United declared the CTCL’s decision a “major victory.”

“This is exactly what we were trying to achieve with our film – to shine a light on what Mark Zuckerberg did to fund voter turnout operations to elect Joe Biden by spending hundreds of millions of dollars in Democrat areas in get-out-the-vote efforts,” Citizens United President David N. Bossie, who narrates the documentary, said.

Bossie explained in a statement:

The Zuckerberg money turned what should be neutral government offices into ground game field offices, effectively, for the Biden campaign. It’s wrong for any private individual to undermine the independence of elections offices, and the announcement that it will stop is an admission that we’re right. Hopefully, the media will not wait to give this the attention it deserves, like they did when they suppressed the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“The Zuckerberg-funded plan was obviously a Democrat voter turnout operation from the beginning. They hired David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s campaign manager, as ‘strategist in residence,'” Bossie said.

“And the news that they’re stopping the grants was announced by a spokesman, Ben LaBolt, who has worked for Democrats his whole career, including for Obama and Biden,” Bossie added. “It was transparently a Democrat ground game effort and we exposed it.”

Notably, the tech billionaire attempted to dismiss the film prior to its premiere, to no avail.