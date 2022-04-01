Mark Zuckerberg Attempts to Dismiss Documentary Exposing His $400 Million Effort to Elect Biden

Tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is denying any wrongdoing following the announcement of an upcoming documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, which details the leftist’s $400 million effort to bolster then-candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Citizens United President David N. Bossie, who narrates the upcoming documentary, announced its release Thursday night during an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity. The documentary itself explains just how Zuckerberg and left-wing operatives dumped $400 million in election efforts to elect Biden over former President Donald Trump under the guise of assisting with elections in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

During the election year, operatives dumped “Zuck Bucks” in key areas of the country through the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR). The documentary zeroes in on Zuckerberg’s dollars spent in three key swing states, specifically — Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. What particularly differentiates the information in this documentary from other election narratives is the fact that this is all traceable and proven via 990 forms non-profit groups file with the IRS.

On Thursday night, Brian Baker, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla, released a response to Fox News concerning Rigged, attempting to dismiss the documentary as irrelevant.

“When our nation’s election infrastructure faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the federal government failed to provide adequate funds to allow states and localities to conduct elections, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan stepped up to close that funding gap with two independent, non-profit organizations to help the American people vote,” Baker began, asserting that both Zuckerberg and his wife “announced their support for this effort well in advance of the election, so this documentary is neither new nor newsworthy.”

“They also did not participate in the process to determine which jurisdictions received funds,” he continued.

“The facts are clear: nearly 2,500 election jurisdictions from 49 states applied and each jurisdiction that applied received funds, no matter whether they were historically Republican, Democratic or swing districts. More jurisdictions that relied funding historically voted Republican than Democratic, and the majority of funds went to areas that either Trump or Biden won by clear margins,” he continued before admitting that they were basing this statement off of a two-minute preview of the film.

“This film, of which we’ve only seen two minutes so far, appears to feature the same people advancing the same claims that have been debunked by multiple federal and state courts and respected news organizations, only this time, set to dramatic music,” Baker added.

The final denial from Zuckerberg’s team is of particular interest, as the film has nothing to do with any of the other assertions, theories, or lawsuits surrounding the election. The cash flow is verifiable, suggesting that Zuckerberg’s team is hoping to distract from the revelations detailed in the documentary.

Additionally, while Zuckerberg’s team continues to claim that Trump areas were awarded more money than Biden areas, “the documentary explains how that assertion is ‘enormously, and perhaps purposely, misleading, because of the approximately 160 grants of $400,000 or more – totaling some $270 million – an incredible 92 percent of those funds went to jurisdictions carried by Joe Biden in 2020,'” as Breitbart News detailed:

“This is all about the great intention of, hey, we’re gonna make it more secure,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says in the documentary, as hardly any of the money went toward Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). “We’re gonna make it more safe. We want to make sure that people feel comfortable coming to the poll, but that’s not what they ended up doing,” Landry added, as these jurisdictions used the money to push Democrat objectives such as universal mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, just as two examples. In other words, the money was used to create an artificial buzz benefiting Joe Biden. The money itself went to nearly every state– 48/50, including Democrat strongholds. According to the documentary, this strategy — dumping money in areas that Biden was sure to win (California) and sure to lose (Texas) “reveals that a secondary aim of the plan was to score a public relations victory by padding Biden’s popular vote tally, in the event that he lost narrowly in the Electoral College.” Essentially, “Zuck Bucks” ultimately “pressured” governmental entities to adopt these radical Democrat ideas to transform the election, pushing mail-in ballots and increasing the number of ballot drop boxes, both of which stand as a “rampant invitation” for fraud, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) notes in the documentary. Ultimately, the film notes that the coronavirus provided the “perfect cover” for Zuckerberg’s money to go to work in crucial battleground states, fulfilling the Democrat mantra of never letting a crisis go to waste.

However, Zuckerberg was given the opportunity to respond during the production of the film but failed to do so, according to Bossie.

“We attempted to contact Mark Zuckerberg for a response to the facts laid out in our documentary while we were shooting it, and we never received a reply. That fact is noted in the film,” Bossie said in a statement.

“It’s interesting that the statement again claims that the funds were for COVID-19 safety, but as our film proves, that was only cover. As we show, only a tiny percentage of the money was used for COVID precautions, while the vast majority was spent on voter turnout operations in localities carried by Joe Biden in 2020,” he continued, noting that Zuckerberg’s protested claims were not even made in the film.

“Zuckerberg protests that he didn’t participate in the process to determine which jurisdictions received funding, which is not something we alleged in the movie,” Bossie said, adding that the tech billionaire is trying to “hide behind the claim that more Republican areas received money than Democrat areas, but that is purposely misleading.”

“When you look a the actual dollar amounts – not the number of grants awarded – the vast majority of the money was spent in localities that were carried by Biden,” he explained, as detailed in the film.

“Finally, Zuckerberg admits that he hasn’t seen the film, but denies its contents anyway. He then claims that the facts as laid out in the film have been ‘debunked’ in court, although the points made in the movie were not the subject of any of the lawsuits surrounding the 2020 election that he’s referencing,” he continued, concluding that Zuckerberg’s statement “does nothing to counter the many facts – supported by official IRS tax forms filed by the non-profit groups Zuckerberg funded – we spell out in Rigged.”