An alleged intruder dressed in medical scrubs was shot dead late Monday night or early Tuesday morning by a Houston, Texas, homeowner’s son.

KHOU reports that the incident unfolded when a woman answered her door to see an individual “disguised in scrubs.”

FOX26 points out “the 65-year-old homeowner was home alone when the man first knocked on the door.”

The suspect allegedly tried to talk his way into the home, then resorted to forcing his way inside.

The woman called her son, who then “rushed” to the house to help. He arrived to find that the suspect was allegedly breaking into the front door of the home, and he shot the suspect dead.

FOX26 notes that a neighbor named Yazmin said, “I heard, ‘bang, bang, bang, bang, bang!’ Five or six gunshots.”

Investigators believe the suspect chose the house randomly.

