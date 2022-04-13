On Tuesday MSNBC guest Naveed Jamali suggested NYPD officers could spy on out-of-state gun shows in the wake of the Tuesday morning subway attack in New York City.

Breitbart News noted New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the suspect in Tuesday’s NYC subway attack as a black male, approximately 5′ 5″ tall, “with a heavy build,” and wearing a green “construction-type vest with a hooded sweatshirt.”

She said he “donned what appeared to be a gas mask. He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it.” She indicated the subway train then filled with smoke and he opened fire.

Mediaite reported Jamali suggested police NYPD officers could be sent to monitor out-of-state gun shows in the wake of attack. He observed:

Did [the gun] come from a gun show? Did it come from one person who habitually happens to have guns stolen from them? And why isn’t that person being investigated? Why isn’t that person being prosecuted? Why isn’t the NYPD going and parking out in front of gun shows and starting to take license plates down of people coming down from New York to purchase guns out of state?

He continued by suggesting guns are flowing into New York from other states and said “the city should be proactive in disrupting that iron pipeline.”

Jamali noted, “Going to the places where those guns are purchased, looking to prosecute people who are buying guns and then selling them that are using crimes in New York City. It’s not just a gun user we have to go after, we have to go after the gun seller.”

On September 18, 2015, Breitbart News reported then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was blaming out-of-state guns for the surge in violence that occurred on his watch as well.

