Just 33 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, according to a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll, matching Biden’s all-time record low from January.

A majority (54 percent) disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

The poll also showed Biden’s approval rating among independents and Hispanics at very low levels. Only 26 percent of independents approve of Biden. Fifty-six percent disapprove. Among Hispanics, only 26 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove.

Just 76 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s performance, according to the poll. In contrast, Donald Trump consistently enjoyed approval ratings in the 90s among the GOP.

April’s polling data from Quinnipiac is about the same as January’s, indicating that Biden’s presidency has not improved much since the beginning of the year.

In January, Biden’s poll numbers reached 33 percent approval, with 53 percent disapproval.

Wednesday’s results echoed January’s almost exactly: In January 75 percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s performance. Just 25 percent of independents supported Biden, while 25 percent of Hispanics did, a one-percent difference.

Since January, Biden has had no significant legislative accomplishments to tout.

Instead, Russia invaded Ukraine. America continues to suffer from 40-year-high inflation. The southern border remains unsecured, fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18- to 45-year-olds, gas prices have increased to all-time highs, weekly wages have shrunk, supply chain woes have persisted, and the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal deeply embarrassed the nation.

The poll sampled 1,412 Americans from April 7-11 with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

