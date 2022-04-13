Republican Herschel Walker holds a five-point lead over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a hypothetical matchup for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, according to a recent poll.

The Locals Peach State poll, conducted by Big Data Poll for April 2022, showed that Walker holds a five-point lead, with 46.7 percent of the respondents supporting him.

In comparison, 41.8 percent of the respondents said they would vote for Warnock, while 11.6 percent said they were still undecided.

Locals Peach State poll by Big Data Poll was conducted between April 9 and 11. The questions were asked to 931 likely voters in Georgia voters and saw a 3.1 percent margin of error.

The party breakdown of the poll was 37.9 percent Republican respondents, 33.9 percent Democrat respondents, and 28.2 percent independent respondents or “other.”

In recent months, the race has heated up to be one of the more competitive and watching Senate races. While the Senate is equally divided, 50 to 50, races such as this one could decide the upper chamber’s majority and minority parties.

As this poll showed Walker leading by five points, one of the more recent polls also showed Walker with a four-point lead over Warnock. In the Emerson College Polling and the Hill poll, Walker had 49 percent support compared to Warnock’s 45 percent support, with six percent of respondents undecided on a candidate.

That poll was conducted between April 1 to 3, nearly a week before the previous poll. The questions were asked to 1,013 registered voters and saw a three percent margin of error.

Last month, President Joe Biden attempted to indirectly meddle in the Senate race by kicking Walker, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, off the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and Heisman Trophy winner, hammered Biden, saying it was an attempt to throw his campaign “off track” and called the effort unsuccessful.

“I think that’s what they thought they could do — throw me off track. But this letter is not going to do that,” Walker stated. “The way they throw me off track is they’re going to have to show me these policies they’re making right now is going to be great for Georgia and great for America.”

