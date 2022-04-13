Report: 15 Shot Tuesday Night in Mayor Eric Adams’ NYC

The New York Post reported 15 people were shot, three of them fatally, Tuesday night in Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) New York City.

The shootings come on the heels of the Tuesday morning subway attack.

According to the Post, the victims of Tuesday night’s shootings “included a 23-year-old woman, and two men, 22 and 21, who were all murdered in separate [incidents].” She was shot in the head and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

ABC 7 noted the 23-year-old was an “innocent bystander” who was killed while sitting in her car “just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.”

Tuesday night’s shootings are a continuance of the surge in shootings in NYC that marked the first quarter of 2022.

The New York Times pointed out there were 296 shootings in the city during first quarter of 2022, compared with 260 shootings during first quarter of 2021.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country. Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 in the nation “for gun law strength.”

The city’s gun laws include everything the Democrats are pushing at the federal level: universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

