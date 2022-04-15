The law enforcement group that backed Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) in 2020 has since rescinded its endorsement and now backs her likely Republican challenger, April Becker.

Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN), a law enforcement group representing nearly 100 law enforcement organizations and 10,000 officers throughout the state, backed the Democrats in the last election cycle. But even though Lee is running for reelection, the group has now chosen to endorse Becker.

The group has reportedly rescinded endorsements for Democrats in the past, but since the riots across the country following the death of George Floyd, PSAN and other law enforcement groups have been fighting the Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric in full force.

The Nevada Globe noted that in 2020, the group took back the endorsement given to Becker’s 2020 opponent for the state Senate, though the Republican lost by only 631 votes.

In a letter from the group’s representative, John Abel said on behalf of the group, “We are pleased to announce our endorsement of your 2022 campaign for Representative in Congress, District 3.”

“I proudly stand with our men and women in law enforcement and am honored to be endorsed by such a well-respected organization,” Becker said in response to receiving the endorsement.

“In Congress, I will always back the blue and fight to keep our communities safe by supporting our peace officers and their families, the Republican added.

Nationwide, as the midterm election gets closer and the Republicans gain more momentum in the polls, Democrats have started to back away from the anti-police rhetoric they once stood by.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.