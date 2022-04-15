Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz has a slight lead in Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary but remains locked in a statistical tie with businessman Dave McCormick, according to a recent poll.

According to the survey conducted by the Trafalgar Group, 22.7 percent of likely GOP primary voters would vote for Oz if the election was held today. Coming in a close second, 19.7 percent of Pennsylvania Republicans would vote for McCormick.

The next closest candidate is Kathy Barnette, who earned 18.4 percent of those polled. However, 17 percent of likely GOP primary voters in the state remain undecided.

The poll comes just one week after former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz. “I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country,” Trump said.

Surprisingly, support for Oz declined since the previous Trafalgar Group poll was conducted two months ago. Oz had 27.4 percent support in February, compared to McCormick’s 15.9 percent.

The poll found that Pennsylvania’s GOP primary for governor is also statistically tied between candidates Doug Mastriano and former Rep. Lou Barletta. Mastriano has 21.9 percent support compared to Barletta’s 18.8 percent.

The Trafalgar Group conducted the latest poll from April 11 to April 13 and surveyed 1,074 likely 2022 GOP primary voters. The poll’s margin of error is ± 2.9 percent.

Pennsylvania’s primary will take place next month on April 17.