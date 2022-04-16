The far-left Daily Dot published photos of Human Events host Jack Posobiec’s wife and young children in an attempt to attack him over his boycott of Disney.

Written by Mikael Thalen, the article claims that right-wing Twitter has been “expressing outrage” over an Instagram post showing Posobiec visiting Disneyworld with his kids before he announced his boycott of the company over its opposition to Florida’s anti-groomer bill – what the leftist activists have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Posobiec’s supporters were in for a shock on Thursday after it was discovered that their far-right hero had taken his family to Disney World in Florida just last month,” Thalen wrote. “In a March 24 Instagram post from Posobiec’s wife, the conspiracy theorist can be seen posing with his wife and two children in front of the park’s Cinderella Castle.”

“Users have since flooded the post with questions over why the supposedly anti-Disney crusader was spending his time and money at the company’s flagship park,” he added.

Daily Dot published photos of Posobiec’s wife and children, ostensibly to demonstrate that he had been at Disneyworld.

Though the Instagram post was dated on March 24, it was unclear exactly when he visited the theme park. According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) press secretary Christina Pushaw, it was months before.

This is “journalism” in 2022: “The mean right-winger called me a groomer because I want to talk to kindergartners about sex and gender theory. So I’ll post pics of his kids on the internet! I’m a good person!!” pic.twitter.com/KhHbbOe0S1 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 15, 2022

Posobiec has been leading the charge against Disney ever since company CEO Bob Chapek publicly denounced the Florida law at the behest of his LGBTQ employees. Twitter even suspended Posobiec’s account when he referred to the company as “Groomers.”

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER — Poison Pill Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 11, 2022

Posobiec’s wife, Tanya, responded to some of the criticism of the family’s trip to Disneyworld on her Instagram account.

“I must say, I regret this decision. No one is perfect,” she said.

“This could be our first and last picture in Disney,” she said to another user.