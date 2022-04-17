Police: Three Bodies Recovered from Chicago Waterways in Two Days

Amy Furr

The bodies of three individuals were pulled out of Chicago’s waterways over the past two days, according to law enforcement, and one has been identified.

As ABC 7 reported Sunday:

The Chicago Police Department said its marine unit recovered a body on from Lake Michigan on the Near South Side. The unidentified man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

Per the ABC report, two bodies were recovered from different areas of the Chicago River on Saturday, law enforcement said:

A woman’s body was discovered in the water around 11:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the city’s West Loop neighborhood, police said. The CPD Marine Unit pulled the body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene. About 30 minutes later, another female body was found unresponsive in the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street in Bridgeport, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the second woman as 80-year-old Yuet Tsang.

Officials did not report both Chicago River scenes as being connected, and “Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results, officials said,” the report concluded.

.

