Police: Three Bodies Recovered from Chicago Waterways in Two Days

In March, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) attended a town hall meeting to address more safety plans her administration was implementing, NBC Chicago reported.

Lightfoot, who is gearing up for a 2023 campaign that will apparently focus on crime and safety problems, claimed meetings such as that one were not a “stunt” but part of efforts to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, fourteen individuals were shot, one fatally, on Friday into Sunday in Lightfoot’s Chicago, according to Breitbart News.

“2021 was the deadliest year Chicago has witnessed in a quarter of century. The Hill pointed out Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021,” the article read.